Zhang out with injury, Sorribes Tormo advances in Palermo

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Another seeded player withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open when Zhang Shuai pulled out with an unspecified “physical problem.” The third-seeded Zhang was scheduled to play Jasmine Paolini and the Italian was given a walkover into the quarterfinals where she will face either eighth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz or Julia Grabher. Fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo reached the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean. Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania also advanced. She recovered from an early scare to beat Océane Dodin 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.