LOURDES, France (AP) — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has pulled out of cycling’s biggest race after testing positive for COVID-19. Froome withdrew from the Tour ahead of Stage 18 from Lourdes to Hautacam in the Pyrenees. Froome says in a video message he will now refocus on competing at the Spanish Vuelta next month.

