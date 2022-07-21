Cologne asks UEFA to exclude Belarusian soccer clubs
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Cologne has called for the exclusion of Belarusian teams from European competitions because of the country’s support for Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Bundesliga club says it has written to UEFA asking it to include Belarusian clubs in the ban on Russian teams. Cologne is scheduled to play in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Belarusian clubs BATE Borisov, Gomel, Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Dinamo Minsk are potential opponents.