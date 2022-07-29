49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk learns lessons from 1st 2 seasons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk feels like he’s in a good place after an up-and-down first two seasons in the NFL. Aiyuk followed up a promising rookie season in 2020 with a stint in coach Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse early last season. Aiyuk recovered in the second half to make a big impact on San Francisco’s offense and is building on that for 2022. Shanahan says Aiyuk’s rollercoaster start to his career can be attributed partially to the weird circumstances he faced as a rookie when there was no offseason program and he didn’t learn the level of work needed to thrive in the NFL.

