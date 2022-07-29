AP source: Ducks closing in on deal with D John Klingberg
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Anaheim Ducks are closing in on a one-year deal with defenseman John Klingberg. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Ducks and Klingberg haven’t yet finalized every detail of the deal to bring one of the NHL’s top unsigned free agents to Orange County. Klingberg has spent his entire NHL career with the Dallas Stars, racking up 71 goals and 303 assists in eight seasons as one of the league’s better offensive defensemen. The Swede had six goals and 41 assists for Dallas last season, although he was a career-worst minus-28.