Brown, Piscotty back Kapriellian as A’s beat White Sox 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Brown hit two solo homers, Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run shot, and James Kapriellian pitched six strong innings as the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 for their season-high fourth straight win. Elvis Andrus also homered for Oakland, which improved to 7-2 since the All-Star break. Kaprielian (2-5) allowed one earned run and four hits, striking out four and walking one. Lance Lynn (1-4) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked none.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.