Crocker retains 1-shot lead at Hero Open on European tour

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — American golfer Sean Crocker retained his one-stroke lead at the Hero Open after shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the European tour event. The star of Day 2 was Ewen Ferguson after the Scot made 11 birdies in a bogey-free 61 at Fairmont St. Andrews. Crocker backed up his opening-round 63 and was 15 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win. Scott Jamieson is playing in his native Scotland and was a stroke behind alone in second place after shooting 64. There was a five-way tie for third place.

