Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe signed a one-day contract with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent the bulk of his NFL career. Wolfe says injuries finally caught up to him and now he’s looking forward to chasing his 3-year-old daughter around instead of pursuing quarterbacks. Wolfe helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 as a key part of one of the stingiest defenses in league history. He spent his last two seasons in Baltimore but he didn’t play in 2021 after injuring a hip in August. He was released by the Ravens last month.

