CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League game Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay -pride jersey In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay-pride jersey.

