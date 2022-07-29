Koundé agrees to 5-year contract with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — France defender Jules Koundé has agreed to sign a five-year contract with Barcelona after his transfer from Sevilla was finalized. The Catalan club said Koundé will sign the new contract on Monday and it will include a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1 billion). The agreement between Barcelona and Sevilla was finalized after the center back passed a medical exam. Neither club released the transfer fee but it is widely reported in Spanish media that it reached 50 million euros.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.