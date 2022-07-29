Manfred to senators: antitrust exemption stops city switches
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball told a Senate committee that the sport’s antitrust exemption prevents teams from moving without approval and allows the sport to maintain the minor leagues at a wide level. In addition, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said many terms of minor leaguers’ employment are determined by the Major League Baseball Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement with MLB. Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked Manfred on July 18 to explain the impact of potential legislation stripping the sport’s antitrust exemption from the sport’s relationship with minor league players.