Rangers capitalize on LA miscues, beat struggling Angels 7-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Martin Perez worked seven strong innings, Adolis Garcia, Ezequiel Duran and Jonah Heim had RBI doubles and the Texas Rangers broke open a close game in the ninth inning and won consecutive games for the second time this month, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-2. Luis Rengifo had an RBI single for the Angels, who have nine total hits and two runs in the first two games of a four-game series.  Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4, one night after he pitched six innings while giving up two runs. The Angels lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

