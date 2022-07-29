Rangers capitalize on LA miscues, beat struggling Angels 7-2
By DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Martin Perez worked seven strong innings, Adolis Garcia, Ezequiel Duran and Jonah Heim had RBI doubles and the Texas Rangers broke open a close game in the ninth inning and won consecutive games for the second time this month, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-2. Luis Rengifo had an RBI single for the Angels, who have nine total hits and two runs in the first two games of a four-game series. Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4, one night after he pitched six innings while giving up two runs. The Angels lost for the eighth time in 11 games.