Reyes has three hits, Castro HRs, Tigers beat Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Willi Castro homered for the second time in two games, Victor Reyes had three hits, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2. Javier Báez reached base three times, Harold Castro hit a two-run single and Riley Greene scored twice for the Tigers, who came in having lost five of eight since the All-Star break. The Blue Jays lost All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker. The team said X-rays revealed no fracture.

