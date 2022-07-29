Under Armour agrees to $67.49 million settlement with UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Under Armour has agreed to pay UCLA $67.49 million to resolve a lawsuit filed two years ago. UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Armour in August, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for breach of contract, seeking damages in excess of $200 million. The settlement was reached in late May and approved by the University of California’s Board of Regents. Under Armour announced two years ago that it was ending its deal with UCLA. The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which was the highest in college athletics.

