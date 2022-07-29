Vikings’ ownership sees positivity from new leadership

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taking a day of regular training camp away from their team facilities, the Minnesota Vikings traveled for an afternoon practice at U.S. Bank Stadium as a way for the new coaching staff and players to become more comfortable with their gameday surroundings. Like many things under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell, the trip offered a fresh outlook for a team needing one after missing the playoffs three of the past four seasons. Three days into camp, Vikings ownership is enjoying what it sees from its new leadership.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.