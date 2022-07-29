Wisdom homers again, Stroman finally wins as Cubs top Giants
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom homered again, Marcus Stroman pitched six scoreless innings for his first win in more than two months and the Chicago Cubs beat the struggling San Francisco Giants 4-2. Wisdom connected for the second consecutive day and also doubled in the ninth as the Cubs scored three times to take a 4-0 lead on the way to their seventh victory in eight games. Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer off closer David Robertson in the bottom of the ninth before the right-hander struck out Thairo Estrada to end it. San Francisco, which snapped a seven-game skid Thursday night, has dropped eight of nine.