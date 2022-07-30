Bautista Agut wins 11th career ATP title in Kitzbuhel

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut has cruised past wild card Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Generali Open to claim his 11th ATP title. Bautista Agut has lifted his second trophy this year after Doha. It is also his second title on clay after Stuttgart in 2014. The Spaniard was dominant. He broke Misolic twice in each set. Misolic had to complete his semifinal against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann on Saturday that was suspended a day earlier due to rain. Misolic prevailed in the third-set tiebreaker to advance to the final in his first ATP tournament.

