Bears’ Montgomery wants to show he’s a top-tier running back
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery insists he’s not focusing on his contract, even though his rookie deal is set to expire after the season. He simply wants to be “the best version of myself.” Montgomery is coming off a difficult season in which he missed four games because of a sprained knee. He wound up running for 849 yards after going for 1,070 the previous year. His yards per carry also dropped, from 4.3 in 2020 to 3.8.