Formula One launches campaign to drive out fan abuse

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One and its drivers have launched a campaign to stamp out abusive behavior from fans at races and online. Abusive behavior from spectators overshadowed the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago and fans used social media to make F1 aware of rampant harassment, sexism, racism, and homophobia. The campaign launched with a short video clip featuring F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and all 20 drivers each speaking in a collective message. Verstappen says “we are united and ask you to join us in driving this out” while seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton adds “we cannot let those who think they can abuse others get away with it.”

