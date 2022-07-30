Guardians’ Josh Naylor out with unusual right ankle injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Guardians breakout sluger Josh Naylor was held out of Cleveland’s game Saturday after experiencing numbness in the same right ankle he severly injured in June of 2021. Naylor was scratched from the lineup before a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and manager Terry Francona said he will be evaluated when the team returns home after Sunday’s series finale. In a game on June 27, 2021, in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow flyball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement on Jorge Polanco’s single.

