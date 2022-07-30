Kerrigan’s retirement closes out era of Washington football

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The retirement of franchise sacks leader Ryan Kerrigan closes an era for Washington football. Kerrigan was the last of the star players when the team was known as the Redskins before the name was dropped in the summer of 2020 in favor of the temporary Washington Football Team. Kerrigan was honored Saturday during the first week of the first camp as the Commanders. But much has changed in three years with only 11 players in training camp remaining from the days of the old name. That is a product of coach Ron Rivera’s roster overhaul since taking over.

