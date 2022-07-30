Phillies extend win streak to 4 with 2-1 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Philadelphia’s Didi Gregorious raced home when an ambitious throw from first to third by Pittsburgh’s Michael Chavis leading off the top of the 10th inning sailed wide of the target, helping the Phillies pull out a 2-1 victory. Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins led off the 10th with a sharp grounder to Chavis at first. Rather than step on first, Chavis tried to cut down Gregorious as he ran from second to third. The throw handcuffed Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and rolled away into foul territory, allowing the sliding Gregorious to pop up and sprint across the plate to put the Phillies in front.

