Rays acquire OF David Peralta in trade with D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race. The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the D-backs, where he won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. His bat has slowed in recent seasons, but he’s still very good against right-handed pitching. Peralta has a .248 average, 12 homers and 41 RBIs this season.

