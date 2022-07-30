Steffen, Horvath debut for clubs in English 2nd tier

American goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath made debuts Saturday for teams on the opening day of the second tier English League Championship. Steffen, on loan from Manchester City where he was a backup to Ederson, was in goal for Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw against visiting West Bromwich Albion. American forward Daryl Dike entered in the 78th, his first appearance since Jan. 22. Dike injured a hamstring in his second match after transferring from Major League Soccer’s Orlando City, then hurt a tendon behind a knee during a rehab. Horvath, on loan from Nottingham Forest, was in goal for Luton’s 0-0 draw against visiting Birmingham.

