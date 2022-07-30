Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut at Trump National

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson is on the verge of capping off an emotional 10 days. He lost the Ryder Cup captaincy by signing up with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. And now the Swede has a three-shot lead going into the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster. At stake for Stenson is a $4 million prize. He had a 69 in windy conditions and leads by three shots over Dustin Johnson. Among those four behind is Talor Gooch. He had a 64. That was the best score by three shots. Only 14 players in thee 48-man field shot par or better.

