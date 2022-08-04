Browns in limbo while QB Deshaun Watson’s saga shifts again

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are back in limbo while waiting to learn quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fate. Watson’s playing status rests in the hands of the NFL after the league appealed his six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy. Cleveland signed Watson in March, confident he would end the Browns’ long search for a franchise QB. But his legal entanglement after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women has put his future in jeopardy and the Browns in a bad light for signing him to a $230 million contract.

