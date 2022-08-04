Devils avoid arbitration with Wood with 1-year, $3.2M deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils avoided salary arbitration with Miles Wood, agreeing to a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the forward. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Thursday night, two days before the two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration. Wood will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. The 26-year-old Wood, selected by the Devils in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, was limited to three games last season due to surgery on his right hip and the ensuing recovery. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has totaled 65 goals and 56 assists in 326 games over seven seasons with New Jersey.

