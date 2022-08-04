Dodgers LHP Kershaw leaves start with low back pain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start at San Francisco with low back pain. Kershaw appeared to tweak something while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. The 34-year-old Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead.

