Kershaw leaves with low back pain, Dodgers sweep Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. Los Angeles completed its first four-game sweep in San Francisco since 1977.

