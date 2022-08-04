McCowan makes late go-ahead layup, Wings beat Aces 82-80
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Teaira McCowan made a go-ahead layup with 11.4 seconds left to help the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 82-80. Kelsey Plum sank a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to pull Las Vegas within 80-78 and after a Dallas miss, Chelsea Gray made a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it at 80. Tyasha Harris dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane and finding a wide open McCowan under the basket with 11.4 seconds left. Las Vegas struggled to get into its offense and called a timeout with 3.8 seconds to go. Then Gray found a wide open A’ja Wilson in the paint, but her layup rolled off the rim as time expired. McCowan finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas.