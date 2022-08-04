McCowan makes late go-ahead layup, Wings beat Aces 82-80

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Teaira McCowan made a go-ahead layup with 11.4 seconds left to help the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 82-80. Kelsey Plum sank a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to pull Las Vegas within 80-78 and after a Dallas miss, Chelsea Gray made a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it at 80. Tyasha Harris dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane and finding a wide open McCowan under the basket with 11.4 seconds left. Las Vegas struggled to get into its offense and called a timeout with 3.8 seconds to go. Then Gray found a wide open A’ja Wilson in the paint, but her layup rolled off the rim as time expired. McCowan finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.