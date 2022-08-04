Mets C James McCann comes off IL, Patrick Mazeika sent down

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann has been activated off the injured list, and he says he is looking forward to contributing down the stretch. Patrick Mazeika was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for McCann on the active roster. McCann had been sidelined by a left oblique strain. McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year deal with New York in December 2020. He was batting just .183 with two homers in 30 games when he was activated.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.