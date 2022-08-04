Mets C James McCann comes off IL, Patrick Mazeika sent down
By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann has been activated off the injured list, and he says he is looking forward to contributing down the stretch. Patrick Mazeika was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for McCann on the active roster. McCann had been sidelined by a left oblique strain. McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year deal with New York in December 2020. He was batting just .183 with two homers in 30 games when he was activated.