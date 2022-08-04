Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has reached her second quarterfinal of the season. Raducanu edged Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at the Citi Open over nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon. The second-seeded Raducanu took a medical timeout late in the second set to get treatment from a trainer for blisters on her racket-wielding right hand. Raducanu’s only other quarterfinal appearance in a dozen tournaments in 2022 came back in April on red clay at Stuttgart, Germany, where she lost at that stage to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek. This time, Raducanu will face 60th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova for a berth in the semifinals at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

