Rams’ McVay calls Stafford’s elbow pain “abnormal” for a QB

Coach Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford’s continuing elbow pain is abnormal for a football player, and the Los Angeles Rams are trying to determine whether it will hamper their starting quarterback in the regular season. Stafford has been throwing in individual drills and 7-on-7 setups while skipping the full-team portions of the defending Super Bowl champions’ training camp practices at UC Irvine. Stafford had an unspecified injection in his elbow during the offseason, and he reported feeling ongoing pain in the joint last month after not doing any serious throwing in the Rams’ offseason program.

