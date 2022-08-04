Ravens LB Vince Biegel tears Achilles tendon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel left practice with a torn Achilles tendon. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Biegel’s injury following practice Thursday. He also said he thought rookie center Tyler Linderbaum would be fine after he walked gingerly from the field. Biegel was carted off toward the very end of practice. Harbaugh said he thought the 29-year-old Biegel had a good chance to make the team before his injury. Linderbaum is a first-round draft pick out of Iowa. The Ravens took him with their second of two first-rounders this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.