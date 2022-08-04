Rookie tag aside, Bills CB Elam sets sights on starting job

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam isn’t a big fan of being referred to as a rookie. Buffalo’s first-round draft pick is setting his sights on a more notable label in being called a starter in Week 1. The opportunity for that to happen is real with the Bills potentially opening the season needing to fill both starting positions. Tre’Davious White’s playing status remains uncertain as he continues recovering from a left knee injury, while the Bills have another hole to fill following Levi Wallace’s departure in free agency. Elam has spent the entire offseason working with the starting unit opposite Dane Jackson, who filled in for White to close last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.