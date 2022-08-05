Barr could help young Cowboys star Parsons’ pursuit of sacks

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The signing of free agent linebacker Anthony Barr could nudge young star Micah Parsons closer to being primarily a pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys. The club also had depth in mind with the addition of Barr, who’s a four-time Pro Bowler. Barr spent his first eight seasons in Minnesota. He is starting his stint with the Cowboys on the physically unable to perform list. The 30-year-old isn’t injured. The Cowboys are taking a conservative approach in getting him ready for camp practices. Barr and Leighton Vander Esch could free up Parsons to chase the quarterback.

