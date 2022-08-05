Cardinals RBs coach facing domestic battery charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon has been charged with two counts of domestic battery in Indianapolis stemming from an alleged incident in May. One of the counts includes a charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Saxon is a long-time running backs coach who has been with the Cardinals since 2019. He was the running backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2000 to 2019. He played eight years in the NFL from 1988 to 1995.