Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. Cease gave up a run and two hits and hasn’t allowed more than one run in a game since June 9. He hasn’t given up more than one earned run in his last 13 starts. Liam Hendriks, the third White Sox reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances. Glenn Otto (4-8) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings while striking out seven.

