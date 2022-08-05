Chicago ties franchise record with 24 regular-season wins

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83. Chicago tied a franchise record for most regular-season wins, last done by the 2013 team. The Sky have a two-game lead over second-place Las Vegas with four games to play. Chicago plays at Las Vegas on Thursday. Rebekah Gardner and Azura Stevens each added 11 points for Chicago (24-8). Stevens also had six rebounds and five blocks. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot each scored 10 points, and Candace Parker added nine. Myisha Hines-Allen, who was in the starting lineup with Elena Delle Donne out on a rest day, led Washington.

