Chun takes halfway lead at Women’s British Open

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women’s British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round. She’s in position to challenge for a second major title of the year and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom. They both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park of South Korea is a shot further back after a 67.

