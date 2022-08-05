Defender Miazga returns to MLS with FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati has acquired center back Matt Miazga from Premier League club Chelsea. He signed a contract that will keep him in Cincinnati through 2025 with an option for 2026. Miazga has been with Chelsea since 2016 but made just two appearances with the team that year. He spent most of his time with the Blues on loan and most recently made 11 appearances on loan with the Spanish side Alaves last season. Miazga has also played for the U.S. national team.

