DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks 4-3 in Carpenter’s return

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 in Matt Carpenter’s return to St. Louis. Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead. The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O’Nell worked a two-out walk on a full count. DeJong, playing his sixth game since being recalled from Triple-A, doubled to right.

