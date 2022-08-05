Dodgers’ Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list. The team made the move a day after the 34-year-old Kershaw left a start with lower back pain. Kershaw was previously sidelined this season with inflammation in a pelvic joint. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner felt discomfort while warming up before the fifth inning of Thursday’s win over San Francisco. Kershaw is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings. Also Friday, the Dodgers activated utilityman Chris Taylor, who had missed a month with a fractured left foot.

