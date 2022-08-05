Former big league slugger Dietrich suspended for 50 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Former big league slugger Derek Dietrich has been suspended for 50 games for testing positive for a stimulant. Dietrich is on the roster of New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He last appeared in the majors with Texas in 2020. Dietrich’s suspension was one of five announced by the commissioner’s office for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. Thirty-three players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

