Heat, humidity test Freeman’s Irish at first practice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman isn’t wasting any time. Not with the Irish’s season opener against the coach’s alma mater coming up on the horizon. Following a two-hour practice in hazy, humid conditions, the 36-year-old Freeman told his players they had work to do before they visit Ohio State on Sept. 3 for a likely Top 25 matchup. Freeman was hired by Notre Dame before last season to serve as Brian Kelly’s defensive coordinator. He was elevated to head coach after Kelly left for LSU following an 11-1 regular season.

