JC Jackson quickly fitting into new-look Chargers defense

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — New Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is proving to be a quick study of the Los Angeles defense. The 26-year-old has been making life difficult for wide receivers during practices. The Chargers signed him as a free agent to shore up their defense. Jackson’s 25 interceptions over the past four seasons are the most in the league. He led the league with 23 passes defensed and was second with eight picks as he made his first Pro Bowl last season.

