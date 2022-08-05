LAFC signs Denis Bouanga from France’s Saint-Étienne

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forward Denis Bouanga has signed with Los Angeles FC as the Major League Soccer-leading club’s third designated player. Bouanga is leaving Saint-Étienne of France’s second division to join LAFC. Bouanga recorded 26 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1 over the past three seasons with Saint-Étienne before the club was relegated last spring. He has spent his entire professional career in France, suiting up for several clubs and scoring eight goals for Nîmes in the 2018-19 season. Bouanga’s arrival completes an impressive summer transfer window for LAFC, which also added European stars Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale to MLS’ top team.

