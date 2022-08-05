Mims motivated to be ‘on top’ of Jets’ receiver depth chart

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Denzel Mims was the New York Jets’ exciting new playmaker two summers ago as a potential game-changing wide receiver for years to come. A lot has happened since. And not a lot good. The 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor dealt with hamstring issues as a rookie, an awful case of food poisoning that caused him to lose 20 pounds last offseason, a bout with COVID-19 and seeing his role in the offense dwindle to nearly non-existent. But he hasn’t lost confidence and believes he can still be a No. 1 wide receiver for the Jets.

