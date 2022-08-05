Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury

MONTREAL (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal because of the abdominal injury that caused him to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals. The Spaniard had been 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this year when he decided the injury was too much at Wimbledon. Nadal is a five-time champion in Montreal. Nadal says he started practicing serves four days ago and on Thursday he “felt a slight bother on my abdominal and today it was still there.” Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Montreal tournament on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.

