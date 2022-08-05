Newcastle hands manager Eddie Howe new long-term deal

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has given manager Eddie Howe a new long-term contract less than a year after handing him the task of keeping the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League. The 44-year-old former Bournemouth manager was appointed by Newcastle’s new Saudi Arabia-backed owners in November on a deal running until 2024 and guided the team to 11th place last season. Newcastle had yet to win a league game when he took over. Newcastle hosts promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday in its first game of the season.

